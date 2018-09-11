BANDON — The VFW Honor Post No. 3440 and Auxiliary is once again sponsoring the Voice of Democracy audio essay contest. The contest is for all ninth grade through 12th grade students in Bandon and Port Orford schools, including home-schooled students.
This year's theme for the Voice of Democracy is: "Why My Vote Matters." The audio essay should be 3-5 minutes in length.
The Patriot's Pen essay contest also will be happening at the same time. This contest will be for sixth grade through eighth grade students in Bandon and Port Orford schools and all home-schooled students.
This year's theme for the Patriot's Pen is: "Why I Honor the American Flag." The essay should be 300-400 words in length.
The deadline for both essays is Oct. 31. Essays can be submitted to the student's school office, or call co-chairmen VFW Auxiliary President Arlene Wilson at 541-297-2549 or VFW Sr. Vice Commander Royce Kelley, 541-294-5995.