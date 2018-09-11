BANDON - All schools in the Bandon School District will hold open houses/back-to-school nights from 5-6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17.
At Ocean Crest Elementary, Principal Becky Armistead invites parents and Tiger Cubs to visit the building, following a "passport" of destinations to ensure that students (and parents) stop by and visit all stations (classroom, library, Resource Room, Title I, OSU Nutrition, Oregon College Savings Plan, PTA, Coast Community Health Center and other representatives.
Teachers will review their daily/weekly schedules, allow students to show off their first few weeks of work and share rules and expectations for the year.
At HLMS, all students are invited to bring their families to the school that evening. The students will give their families a tour and show them their classes, lockers and the library. HLMS will have its teachers, office staff and superintendent Doug Ardiana on campus to meet and greet the families and answer any questions they may have for HLMS.
At Bandon High School, Principal Sabrina Belletti invites parents to meet with teachers and tour the school. Clubs, ETS and Coast Community Health Center will have information tables in the commons.