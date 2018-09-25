PORT ORFORD - Multiple students came together in January at Pacific High School to form a local chapter of Young Americans for Freedom. After months of attending School Board meetings and conferences with school administration, resulting in amending the club constitution and bylaws to comply with school policy and Oregon law, the inception of the group was officially approved and recognized over the summer.
The group, led by Chapter President Layne Converse, a junior, has already undertaken several community projects. They assisted the Port Orford American Legion Post in displaying flags and crosses on the graves of veterans, as well as, lining U.S. Highway 101 through Port Orford with American flags on Memorial Day. They painted another member's family truck to resemble the flag in red white and blue, complete with stars and stripes for the Port Orford July Jubilee parade. Most recently, they commemorated the tragedy of September 11, 2001, by flying nearly 3,000 mini-flags along the entrance of Pacific High School, one for each American life lost.
Although YAF belongs to a parent organization that sponsors high school and college clubs, the PHS Chapter is unique in that they are the only high school chapter currently in existence in Oregon.
Founding members are Layne Converse, Devon Richard, McKenzie Martin and Alley Guerin. The organization promotes traditional American values, strong national defense, individual freedom and free enterprise. Faculty adviser is Steven Taylor, PHS math and robotics teacher.
The PHS Office Manager reported receiving numerous calls of support throughout the day regarding the 9-11 Never Forget Project flag display. Local residents shared news of the event via social media. Passers-by also honked and waved in support.