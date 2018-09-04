BANDON - MarLo Dance Studio of Bandon invites dancers and those who dream, to join them in their 20th anniversary season. The dance studio is now accepting fall registrations for the entire family. Children 3.5 years through adult are warmly welcomed to this professional yet family orientated school of dance.
The program begins with early childhood Creative Movement followed by pre-tap and ballet. Dancers may then specialize or take a full complement of tap, ballet, jazz, hip hop and lyrical. A separate fitness program features drop-in morning yoga-lates and pilates geared to adults.
For details, visit the studio website: www.marlodance.com for schedule, descriptions, and on-line registration.
A second open house will be held from 1:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the studio. Instructors will be available to answer questions, help with registration, dance wear and shoe fittings. Audition applications will also be available for MDS's "The Nutcracker" coming Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16.
MarLo Dance Studio is located at 205 Ohio Ave. SE, (two blocks east of the junction of U.S. Highway 101 and 42 South). To contact the studio's director, Maria Merriam, call 541-252-1394.