BANDON - Kaleidoscope Play and Learn groups are facilitated play groups for young children, age birth to 5, to attend with their parents, family member, or friend or neighbor care provider.
There is no charge for attending the playgroups. There will be free time to play and a short circle time with stories read by children's librarian Julie Tipton, as well as crafts and a healthy snack provided. There is no need to preregister as the play groups are on a drop-in basis.
The play groups are held from 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Community Room, 1204 11th St. SW. Dates include Oct. 12, Oct. 19, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
Kaleidoscope Play and Learn groups are sponsored by Southwestern Oregon Community College. For more information, call 541-888-1588.