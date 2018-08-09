BANDON - Registered nutritionist Stephanie Polizzi, MPH, will teach a free class on "The Fire Within," an anti-inflammation session, from 4-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, 900 11th St. SE.
Polizzi, a registered dietitian with OSU Extension Service, explains how to put out "The Fire Within." This class will cover chronic inflammation and its role in the development of diabetes, heart disease and autoimmune diseases.
Discover foods that contribute to chronic inflammation and foods that help put out the fire of inflammation.
This is part of the Right Track to Health: Diabetes series and sponsored by Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. Anyone with a chronic health condition would benefit from the resources shared in this session.