COOS BAY — Southwestern Oregon Community College students who have excelled during the summer term of 2018 were honored by placement on the college’s dean’s, honor roll and academic excellence lists. Students must have had at least 12 credit hours.
Academic Excellence students earned a 4.0 GPA; Honor Roll students earned 3.5-3.99 GPA; and Dean's List students earned a 3.0-3.49 GPA.
Bandon
Rebeca Larson, Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Amanda Smith, Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA)
Kathleen Zeman, Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA)