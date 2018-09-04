MILL CITY - Oregon Connections Academy announces an additional 45 students finished their high school education requirements over the summer months. The tuition-free virtual public school recently held a special in-person summer commencement ceremony at the Oregon Garden in Silverton for those graduates who wished to participate.
ORCA Class of 2018 summer graduates from Southern Oregon include:
Jonah Augsburger, Bandon;
Anastin Dyer, Roseburg;
and Matilyn Powell, Medford.
ORCA’s Class of 2018 tops out at more than 400 members. The school held the regular graduation ceremony at the State Fairgrounds in Salem in early June.
It’s estimated that 55 percent of Oregon Connections Academy graduating seniors plan to enroll in a two- or four-year college and collectively they have received nearly a million dollars in scholarship awards. Around 25 percent have decided to enter the workforce, 10 percent plan to attend vocational training and others have aspirations such as the military or missionary work.
ORCA’s high school program offers a wide variety of rigorous standards-based courses including honors and AP classes delivering a strong foundation for whatever path a graduate chooses. In addition the school features multiple Career Technical Education courses, to assist students for post-graduate opportunities whether that's in the workforce, on a college campus or some other option.
Dozens of students graduating this year have also earned college credits through the "College Now" dual credit program offered through the school. Students are able to take courses such as computer science, medical terminology and English composition and earn college credits while enrolled in the online school.
During the 2017-18 school year ORCA served around 4,100 students in grades K-12 statewide. Enrollment for the 2018-19 school year continues at Oregon Connections Academy. For more information on upcoming events or how to enroll, visit: www.OregonConnectionsAcademy.com/Events or call 800-382–6010.