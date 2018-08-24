BANDON - Bandon High School graduates will hold reunions over Cranberry Festival weekend
BHS Class of 1988 30-year reunion
The Bandon High School Class of 1988 is having its 30-year class reunion on Cranberry Festival weekend (Sept. 7, 8 and 9). There are lots of fun activities planned.
For more information, call Kelly Schellong at 707-218-5060.
BHS Class of 1978 40-year-reunion
The Bandon High School Class of 1978 will hold its 40th reunion during Cranberry Festival weekend.
Events will take place at 1265 Sixth St. SW (house on the jetty) or at the locations listed below.
- Happy Hour Friday, 4-9 p.m.
- Cranberry Festival Parade, Saturday, 10 a.m. (meet in front of City Hall)
- Cranberry Bowl football game Saturday, 3 p.m. (Football field)
- Barbecue on Saturday, 5-10 p.m.
For more information, contact Tina (Weston) Hastings at 503-250-0381 (text OK).