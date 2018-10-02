BANDON - Bandon Community Youth Center is offering its Harbor Lights After Hours programs for middle school students this semester.
Math Mentors meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays for grades 5th-8th. The program consists of one-on-one, group tutoring, homework help, additional resources for enrichment, encouragement, academically excelling BHS students as mentors and enriching math games to make learning fun.
The Media & News Club meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays for grades 6th-8th. The club will explore the ever-changing world of media on many different platforms. This program will allow members to express their opinions, research and report campus and community news as well as document events in writing and in photography. Members will work with their peers to construct weekly campus blogs and design then publish newspapers with an issue print occurring each semester.
Cooking Club meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays for grades 6th-8th. Club fee is $20. Students will explore and share their cooking talents with their peers, parents and the community. Members will work together to plan dishes, budget for ingredients and time as well as practice and enhance their mathematical measuring skills while they show off their culinary skills.
Art Club meets from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays for grades 6th-8th. Club fee is $20. Students will explore and share their artistic talents with their peers and the community and engage and create with a wide variety of mediums and methods.
Registration forms are located at the HLMS office or can be downloaded at Bandonyouth.org.