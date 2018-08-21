MYRTLE POINT — The Earthworm Acres Community Garden in Myrtle Point recently received a $1,000 grant from NW Farm Credit Services.
This money, along with a $250 donation from each the MP Rotary and Coquille Indian Tribe, will be put toward the purchase of a new garden shed, an addition that has been needed for a long time. Board members and gardeners are excited for this project and hope to have the switch completed before the winter weather arrives. The existing shed was donated by MP Rotary when the garden first started up. Elementary and preschool students did the initial artwork, creating a youthful appearance to the garden, until recently when a fresh coat of paint was put on.