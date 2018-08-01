ROSEBURG — The Douglas County Museum will offer free admission to all patrons the week of Aug. 7-11, during the Douglas County Fair. Your family is invited to come before or after you visit the fair.
Make sure to check out our exciting new exhibit, ‘Pedaling Through the Past,’ featuring The Joe Burres Collection of vintage and replica bicycles, tricycles and pedal toys from an 1870’s replica of a High Wheeler through a vintage 1970’s Schwinn Pea Picker.
The Douglas County Museum is located off I-5 Exit 123 and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Please note that if they plan to park at the fairgrounds, patrons will have to pay the parking fee for fairgrounds entrance. But, buses are free to ride to and from the fair at various locations around Douglas County.
For more information, find it at www.umpquavalleymuseums.org.