BANDON — A small shoebox full of school supplies, toys, necessity items and notes of encouragement can have a big impact on a child. Operation Christmas Child is a worldwide children's project of Samaritan's Purse that uses simple gift-filled shoeboxes to let hurting children know they are not forgotten.
In 2014, Operation Christmas Child reached a major milestone — delivering shoeboxes to more than 150 million children since the project began in 1993. Millions of hurting children who are victims of poverty, disease, natural disaster, war, terrorism, persecution and famine receive Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts. For some of these boys and girls, it is the first gift they have ever received. Through the power of a simple gift and the message of hope, these children learn that God loves them. Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts will be hand-delivered to children in more than 150 countries on six continents. Boxes from this area will probably go to the Philippines.
On Sunday, Oct. 21, the children of Coquille Seventh-day Adventist Church will pack the boxes in the fellowship hall from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This is the seventh year that Bandon resident Sally McSherry has been the Bandon and Coquille pick-up coordinator. Boxes can be delivered to the Bandon Western World newspaper office, 1185 Baltimore Ave. SE, and to the Sentinel Newspaper in Coquille, or arrange with McSherry to have them picked up. Shoeboxes are available from McSherry at 541-347-9130 until Nov. 12.