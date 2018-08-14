WASHINGTON, D.C. – Gold Beach resident Taylor Common has been awarded an ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year. Common is the daughter of fallen firefighter, Jeffery Common, who died serving the Coos Bay Fire Department.
According to a post on the National Fallen Firefighters Association, on Nov. 25‚ 2002‚ at the age of 30‚ Jeff lost his life‚ along with two other Coos Bay firefighters‚ while battling a blaze in a commercial building in downtown Coos Bay. The roof collapsed when a backdraft created an explosive ball of fire‚ trapping Jeff and Lt. Randy Carpenter on a second floor landing. Volunteer firefighter Chuck Hanners was blown down the stairs‚ but died before he was able to escape the burning building. A heavy support beam fell on Common and Carpenter‚ knocking Common's helmet off and pinning them to the floor in the inferno.
Fire departments from throughout the region battled the raging‚ paint and chemical fueled fire all afternoon. Several hours passed before the intense heat‚ smoke and flames were subdued enough for rescue crews to locate and remove the bodies of the victims.
The story was covered in depth by The World newspaper. A memorial to the fallen firefighters is located on a public space near Coos Bay City Hall.
Common left behind three children: daughter Taylor‚ who was 3‚ and twin sons Brycen and Bailey, who were 2.
With the scholarship, Taylor will attend Southwestern Oregon Community College. A total of 30 surviving children and spouses of fallen firefighters, police officers and other state and local public sector employees across the country have been awarded post-secondary educational scholarships for the coming academic year.
ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarships are presented annually. ICMA-RC and its Board of Directors established the Fund in 2001 and have raised more than $1 million and awarded scholarships to more than 300 students across the nation.
“It is an honor to present Taylor with a scholarship to help further her education,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO and President of the ICMA-RC Vantagepoint Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund Bob Schultze. “The ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship award honors the memory of Taylor’s father, Jeffery Common, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and pays tribute to all public employees who lost their lives serving their communities.”
Individuals are eligible to apply for the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship if they are the child or spouse of a local or state government employee who has died in the line of duty and planning to study full-time at an accredited two- or four-year college or university, or vocational-technical school. Applicants are selected based on factors such as financial need, academic record, demonstrated leadership in school and community activities, honors, and work experience.
To learn more about the ICMA-RC Memorial Scholarship and the 2017/2018 recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship.
About the Fund
The Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded by ICMA-RC in 2001. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, organizations and ICMA-RC. Further information on making a donation and the application for future scholarships can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.
About ICMA-RC
Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $54 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 31, 2018), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.