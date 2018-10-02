BANDON - Coos County, based on per-capita population, had the highest rate of child abuse in the state of Oregon in 2017. The number has been rising for three years and so far in 2018 isn't declining.
Bandon is not immune to those statistics.
Included in that count are victims of sexual abuse. One in 10 children in the United States will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday, 93 percent of victimized children are abused by someone they know and trust and 50 percent of sexually abused children suffer trauma that follows them into adulthood.
Last fall, the Leadership Class at Bandon High School did a survey of students that asked what they felt was an issue of major concern. Their response was to find ways to prevent child sexual abuse in Bandon.
The Bay Area Hospital Kids' Hope Center has created an action plan in partnership with the Bandon Rotary Club, Coast Community Health Center, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center and the Bandon School District. The program is endorsed by the Bandon Police Department.
The plan includes a free community training to help prevent child sexual abuse titled Darkness to Light (D2L), which will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Ocean Crest Elementary School. Dinner will be provided starting at 5 p.m. and childcare will be provided by Ocean Crest staff. The training is recommended for anyone age 16 or older.
Since sexual abuse is a large part of the child abuse problem so the training will have an emphasis on how to identify and help victims as well as prevention. The training will be led by professionals from the Kids' Hope Center.
Parents, grandparents, childcare workers, teachers, clergy, healthcare workers and anyone who's involved with children is encouraged to take this local training.
"It's just another thing that will make the most vulnerable in our population safer," said Mary Carol Roberson of Bandon Rotary, who helped organize the training.
Those interested in attending should RSVP for planning purposes to Sarah Bright at Kids' Hope Center, 541-269-4196. Anyone with questions about the training can call Bright or Ocean Crest at 541-347-4416.
All Bandon School District teachers received the Darkness to Light training prior to the 2017-18 school year.
"We are happy to partner with Kids' Hope Center and Bandon Rotary to provide this training opportunity to our community," said Ocean Crest Principal Becky Armistead.
"Child sexual abuse is a type of abuse that lives and thrives in secrecy and silence," Bright said. "By educating students, teachers and community members, we are all doing our part to bring this abuse to light and offer hope to children in our community."