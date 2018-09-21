Edie Clarke — I’m 16 and a junior at Marshfield High School. This year I attended a 3 week program in Washington D.C. called Exploring Ballet with Suzanne Farrell. There were 22 dancers in all. I didn’t know anyone from home but there were about three girls I knew that attended with me the previous year. The program is always taught by Ms. Farrell, but unfortunately for health reasons she was unable to teach this year. She picked three of her former long-term dancers from her company to take her place, Kristen Gallagher, Audra Johnson, and Bonnie Pickard. They were all fantastic and passed along so much of Ms. Farrell’s knowledge.
Thank you to Pacific School of Dance and it’s instructors for providing such professional training. In the 6 years that I have been attending summer intensives I have always felt very prepared. I highly, highly recommend EBSF! It’s training is some of the best I’ve ever had and both years there I’ve had a great time!
Annika Kuckuck — I'm 16 and a senior at Winter Lakes. I went to the Eugene Ballet Summer Intensive for 2 weeks. There were roughly 50 dancers in the program, and about 13 in my level. I actually knew most of the people in my level. I had a lot of teachers, probably around 18. I loved them all, but if I had to pick a favorite, it would be Toni Pimble or Jason Davis. I loved Toni because she gave really good corrections and had unique combinations. I loved Jason because he was very strict and funny.
I felt pretty prepared and confident with my current level of dancing for this intensive. There were a few classes like hip hop and composition that were harder for me, but they were super fun. I would definitely recommend this summer program to others, because even though it was short, the classes and teachers were amazing, and I learned a lot!
Amelia Webster — 12 and in the 8th grade at Marshfield High School. This summer I attended the Eugene Summer Intensive for 2 weeks. At the intensive there were roughly 50 people and eight of them were from Coos Bay. Over the 2 weeks, we had many different teachers. Every day in the morning we would have a ballet class and then a pointe class. In the afternoon, we had many different types of classes for example we had a modern class three times a week taught by Sara Ebert. This class along with the pointe classes taught by Danielle Tolmie were my favorite classes. Although I did learn an extensive amount in Eugene, I felt I was very prepared for the level of the classes. This intensive pushed me and was a lot of hard work but it was so much fun. It was a great way to prepare myself for intensives and auditions further from home.
Natasha Radar — I'm 16 and a junior at Winter Lakes, schooling online. I went to Marin Dance Theatre in San Rafael, Calif., and was there for 5 weeks. In my class there were about 14 dancers, which was really nice because we got a lot of individual attention. I only knew one dancer who was a former student at Pacific School of Dance, so it was a little bit intimidating at first, but we all became really close by the end.
It was really great because I was in one of the highest levels and some alumni, who had gone off to dance in professional companies around the world came back to take classes,. It was so inspiring to see the amazing talent that this school produced. I had so many awesome teachers! Throughout the entire program, I had about 10 teachers and they all had something incredible and unique to share. It’s really hard to pick a favorite, but if I had to choose, I would pick Mrs Lynn Cox, the school director of MDT, but also a really inspiring teacher. Cox knows exactly what to say to get the most out of all of the students.
I felt pretty confident about my level of dancing. I went to MDT for a week in March to audition so I got a sense of what they were looking for and I had some time to work on it. I recommend this program to anyone who wants to take their dancing to the next level. It inspired me so much and I had a really great time. The atmosphere was so uplifting, and I learned something new every day.
Natalie Olson — I'm 15 and a freshman at Marshfield High School. I went to the Eugene Ballet Academy Intensive for 2 weeks. There were about 50 dancers there and eight from Coos Bay. I recognized a couple other dancers from prior Eugene dance events.
I had about 14 different instructors and it is hard to pick a favorite. There were so many different classes and styles that were so different from each other. I really enjoyed the ballet teachers like Toni Pimble, Jennifer Martin and Lisa Boswick. I also loved the musical theater teacher Tinka Dailey.
I felt very confident and comfortable in the level I was placed. I was very prepared especially in my pointe work, contemporary and ballet classes. I would recommend this program because of the variety of dance styles and length of the intensive. It was the perfect length for someone who is new to summer intensives.