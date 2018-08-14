BANDON - On Tuesday, Aug. 14, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Bandon Police Chief Bob Webb and Officer Zack Carpenter contacted a man in front of City Hall.
The man, identified as Terrance Boyd Dixon, 55, was wanted out of Concord, Calif., as a suspect in the homicide of 64-year-old Michael Downie of Concord. Dixon has ties to the Laurel Grove area just south of Bandon and previously worked and lived in the area. Webb said Dixon's wife called the Bandon Police Department early on Aug. 14, informing them that Dixon wanted to turn himself in and was waiting on a bench outside City Hall.
Dixon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Coos County Jail, where he will be extradited to California and charged, Webb said.