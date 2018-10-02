BANDON - Umpqua Bank, Bandon IT and the Bandon Police Department will hold a free informative workshop and discussion on how people can prevent and protect themselves and their loved ones from scams and fraud.
The workshop will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18, at Umpqua Bank, 1125 Highway 101 South.
"We’ve seen a huge uptick in fraud and scams of late and so we are coupling with Aaron at Bandon IT and the Bandon Police Department to run the workshop to help people protect themselves," said Sara Kimball, Umpqua Bank manager. "Our hope is just to raise awareness in the community to what we are seeing. We have had a number of cases this month where people are out thousands of dollars that can't be recovered. The more the community is aware the more we can do to prevent it."
For more information, call Umpqua Bank at 541-347-2403.