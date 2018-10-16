BANDON - The Bandon Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration will take part in the National Drug Take Back Event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27.
The event is aimed at providing a resource for Bandon residents to safely, securely and anonymously turn in their unwanted, outdated or expired household medicines.
The public is encouraged to bring their unwanted, outdated, or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications to the Bandon Police Department at 555 Highway 101 S, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The police department entrance is located by the lower back parking lot of Bandon City Hall.
Acceptable items include prescription medications, over the counter medications, vitamins, drug samples, pet medications, ointments, lotions and liquid medicines in glass or leak proof containers.
The police department is unable to accept needles, thermometers, bloody or infectious waste, medications from businesses, hydrogen peroxide, aerosol cans, inhalers and diabetic meters.
For more information, call 541-347-2241.