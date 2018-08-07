BANDON - The Bandon Police Department is seeking public assistance regarding information about a burglary.
On Monday, Aug 6, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the Bandon Police Department responded to FCS Protection Services near 11th and Rosa in Bandon for a report of a burglary.
Bandon police, as well as other agencies, are actively seeking information regarding two subjects who entered the business and left with firearms. Bandon police believe there was a third subject involved who was parked in a vehicle on Rosa Road with the headlights on facing southbound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bandon police at 541-347-2241. BPD would like to thank everyone who has provided tips so far.