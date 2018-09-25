Sept. 5
6:47 a.m., criminal mischief reported in the 700 block of Eighth Street SW, vehicles and yard covered in toilet paper. Ongoing issue.
8:14 a.m., unruly customer left a few minutes ago from business in the 44 block of Michigan Street. Contacted business, subject will be trespassed from location.
12:02 p.m., as the result of a traffic stop, assisted North Bend Police Department with a driving while suspended charge at mile post 258 on U.S. Highway 101. Vehicle towed by Mast Bros.
3:48 p.m., K9 drug search completed in the Bandon area.
4:50 p.m., fraud reported in the 49000 block of Highway 101 involving purchase of a vehicle and opening an account. Caller advised to contact Department of Justice.
5:57 p.m, dispute with neighbor in the 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive, intoxicated woman warned for disorderly conduct and trespassed from residence.
6:08 p.m., mail boxes along open with mail strewn up and down the street near Beach Loop and 11th. Checked area, will do patrol checks.
Sept. 6
8:09 a.m., two dogs running around in the area of Third Street NE, very friendly, white and black husky and brindle pit bull. Area checked, unable to locate.
9:26 a.m., neighbor in the 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive is screaming in the roadway. Handled.
11:26 a.m., possible theft of mail reported in the 2100 block of Beach Loop Drive and damage to caller's mailbox. Handled.
11:32 a.m., van in Bandon Library parking lot with girls in it bouncing around. Checked area, unable to locate.
11:42 a.m., subject in the emergency room of Southern Coos Hospital, seeking treatment for alleged assault that happened last night at the Arcade Tavern, 135 Alabama Ave. Report taken.
3:46 p.m., arrested Austin Butler, 25, of Bandon, on charges of assault IV and strangulation. Taken to Coos County Jail.
5:17 p.m., dispute in the 59000 block of Seven Devil's Road, caller reports screaming and yelling and a lot of banging. Called back and said shots were fired. Arrested Jennifer Michelle Wilson, 35, of Bandon, on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant, and arrested Brian Ray Wilson, 39, of Bandon, on violation of a restraining order. Both taken to Coos County Jail.
9:04 p.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 1100 block of Second Street SE, person is at caller's front door, screaming and yelling. Subject located, cited for criminal trespassing II.
Sept. 7
7:36 a.m., man and woman smoking crack in alcove on side door of business at 395 Second Street SE that faces Delaware Street. Warned re smoking marijuana in public and trespassed from location.
8:13 a.m., suspicious subject in the area of 11th and Franklin looking at houses. Handled.
10:36 a.m., driving complaint on U.S. Highway 101, silvery blue Honda Pilot is speeding northbound, almost ran people off the road, is tailgating. Unable to locate.
11:05 a.m., caller said daughter was driving to school today when a man hit her vehicle in the area of 11th Street and U.S. Highway 101. No injuries.
11:55 a.m., caller was just rear-ended in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue. Parties exchanged information.
12:28 p.m., caller in the 87000 block of East Beach Loop Road said 12-year-old grandson is receiving harassing phone calls. Advised of options.
1:48 p.m., caller wants to know if estranged aunt is still alive, has been estranged from family for years. Contacted subject, she is OK, does not speak to that side of the family.
3:31 p.m., man with sheep in videotaping people at the Face Rock Creamery, 680 Second Street SE. Subject contacted and advised he cannot record if he does not advise people. Man said he is making a documentary and will not go back into business.
10:22 p.m., as the result of casual contact in the 500 block of North Avenue, arrested Samuel Vincent Goldfaden, 40, of Bandon, on charges of probation violation, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft. Taken to Coos County Jail.
10:44 p.m., scooter riding in traffic in the 130 block of Alabama. Unable to locate.
10:49 p.m., criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of Newport Avenue, mailboxes opened and mail dumped on ground sometime over the last five nights. Patrol check of area, unable to locate.
Sept. 8
9:09 a.m., suspicious subject in the 1100 block of Third Street SE, woman is sleeping behind husband's log truck. Woman is now moving on.
11:28 a.m., animal complaint in the 700 block of 12th Street SW, caller saw wild pigs running around in backyard and neighborhood. Logged for information.
11:52 a.m., caller in the area of Riverside Drive reported strong smell of propane in area. Checked area, unable to locate.
12:18 p.m., caller said there is a small dog lying in the street at Harlem and Third. Called back, dog found its way home.
9:41 p.m., man on cell can smell propane in the area of Highway 101 and Riverside Drive. Is dead animal smell.
10:02 p.m., multiple subjects are fist fighting in the parking lot in the 400 block of Second Street SE. Unable to locate.
9:47 p.m., disturbance in the 87000 block of East Beach Loop Lane, caller said man in one of the spaces is hitting something and screaming and yelling. Caller is concerned because she knows the man has a dog. Subject intoxicated, warned regarding disorderly conduct.
11:27 p.m., intoxicated man walking in the roadway in the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue. Subject contacted and advised to stay out of the road.
Sept. 9
1:50 a.m., dispute in the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue, caller said man and woman have been yelling at each other since 9 p.m. Subjects contacted, said no dispute occurred and that they would quiet down for the night.
10:20 a.m., assisted Oregon State Police with victim of a hit-and-run at U.S. Highway 101 and Two Mile, occurred 20 minutes ago, vehicle is off roadway, not a hazard, driver is complaining of neck pain. Call transferred to Bay Cities Ambulance.
2:17 p.m., water problem in the 1400 block of Beach Loop, caller pierced neighbor's water line. Advised public works via Everbridge. Assistance rendered.
4:05 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1100 block of Fifth St. NE, report of anonymous boys in residence, vandalizing it. Not as reported, subjects have permission to be there.
4:48 p.m., driving complaint, Escalade almost caused two accidents on U.S. Highway, checked area, unable to locate.
5:22 p.m., possible elder abuse in the Bandon area.
7:01 p.m., criminal mischief behind Bandon Shopping Center, caller saw juveniles spray paint a fence. Handled.
11:56 p.m., disturbance in the 1600 block of Harvard Street, anonymous caller said subjects are screaming at each other and heard slamming against the wall. Made contacts with subjects, verbal only, they will separate for the evening.