Sept. 21
7:55 a.m., deceased subject in the 200 block of Fifth Street SE. Caller said husband fell, possibly breathing. Report taken, removed by Amling Schroeder.
2:42 p.m., transient camp and illegal camping reported in the area of Fifth and Grand. Unable to locate.
4:47 p.m., employee at Best Western 3225 Beach Loop Drive, advised male guest is being unruly, possible mental issues. Checked area, unable to locate subject. Updated name file that subject needs to be trespassed from the motel.
5:27 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue. Checked area, vehicle is parked legally, no one around, will check later to make sure no one is living in it.
8:40 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 55 block of Michigan Avenue, caller said police and tow truck are surrounding his vehicle, requested officer contact.
9:22 p.m., disturbance in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, friend's son threatening her, she is locked in her bedroom. Called back to say she left residence for the evening. Contacted both subjects, issue was verbal only. Son has mental health issues, will call for mental health help in the morning.
11:32 p.m., contacted people in suspicious vehicle on Riverside Drive, man had a small child with him. No assistance needed, he is waiting for housing to line up in a couple days.
Sept. 22
10:56 a.m., advised of mental subject in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.
Sept. 23
12:44 a.m., person cited on charge of driving while suspended in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Dew Valley Road.
3:55 a.m., 911 call reporting cat broke its back, requesting assistance in dispatching it. Handled prior to response.
1:20 p.m.., burn complaint in the 500 block of Oregon Avenue, caller can see smoke, possibly a burn barrel, three houses north of Chevron Station. Transferred to Coos Forest Protective Association, area checked, located small burn in fire pit, fire extinguished.
6 p.m., tree down and blocking both lanes in the area of Fourth and Edison. Relayed to Richard Anderson of Bandon Public Works.
Sept. 24
7:24 a.m., caller observed smoke coming southwest of residence in the 87000 block of 20th Street. Transferred to Coos Forest Protective Association. Bandon police observed two tires on fire in middle of roadway, unattended.
8:23 a.m., dispute reported in the 87000 block of Astor Lane. Checked area, all quiet.
10:16 a.m., suspicious vehicle in gorse in the area of U.S Highway 101 and 18th, VIN is covered by paper, driver's side door handle punched. Nobody in or around. Logged for patrol.
11:56 a.m., traffic light is malfunctioning, staying on red, at U.S. Highway 101 and 11th Street. Transferred call to Oregon State Police.
11:51 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of Lower Four Mile Lane, U-Haul pick-up truck with man in his 20s loading brand new quad onto street. Checked area, unable to locate.
4:29 p.m., animal abuse reported in the area of Lexington Avenue, two red-headed kids kicked dogs in the face for barking. Handled.
6:06 p.m., subject put his belongings/garbage in a Dumpster behind business at 120 Michigan Avenue. Victim does not wish to pursue charges.
Sept. 25
7:17 a.m., suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Elmira Avenue. Lights were on, then turned off. Checked area, unable to locate.
11:04 a.m., dog at large in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue. Owner warned for letting dogs run loose.
2:30 p.m., as the result of a traffic stop in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Johnson Creek, cited driver on charge of driving while suspended. Vehicle secured at scene.
4:18 p.m., subject at Umpqua Bank trying to withdraw money for a possible scam. Handled.
4:28 p.m., criminal mischief to vehicle in the 1500 block of Harvard Street. Report taken.
6:31 p.m., phone harassment reported by person in the 87000 block of 14th Street. Contacted suspect, warned for telephonic harassment and trespassing.
8:35 p.m., dog complaint in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and Ellingston, male chocolate Lab/pit bull found at location. Caller requested to take dog to police department as they are not able to have it at their home with their other dog. Dog lodged at Bandon PD kennel.
10:02 p.m., intoxicated son is banging on front door in the 1200 block of Jackson Street. Checked area, contacted subject, he has left the area.
Sept. 27
8:24 a.m., student found some ammunition at Harbor Lights Middle School, 550 Ninth St. SW., searching backpacks, school checked.
9:20 a.m., gas can with gas in it and basket with purses found in the bushes on caller's property in the 1200 block of Alabama Avenue. Property given to police department.
11 a.m., business alarm in the 200 block of Second Street SE has been going off all night and into this morning. Logged for information.
9:17 a.m., report of subjects camping at the South Jetty for the past few days. Checked area, unable to locate.
4:43 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 66 block of Michigan Avenue, man and woman are arguing, man is being belligerent. Checked area, verbal only.
9:01 p.m., dispute in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, woman advised man is sleeping in her yard, refusing to leave. Has white dog with him, pushing shopping cart and getting into argument with caller's family. Contacted everyone, verbal only. Man trespassed from location.