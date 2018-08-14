July 18
9:24 a.m., cougar sighting on Beach Loop Road. Relayed to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
11:06 a.m., suspicious item has been in the parking lot at the end of 11th Street SW for over an hour. No one around. Bag was a lunch box.
10:54 a.m. public assist: voucher issued at police department.
11:48 a.m., accident at mile post 281 on U.S. Highway 101, caller is in a motor home, struck a deer, now leaking water. Is off of the roadway, non-injury. Transferred caller to Oregon State Police, assisted driver.
2:57 p.m., direct report of someone passed out in the 1000 block of First Street SE. Not as reported, handled.
6:28 p.m., intoxicated subject in the 1100 block of Second Street SE. Woman keeps falling down in the road. Contacted woman, transported by Bay Cities Ambulance.
7:16 p.m., subject trespassed from property in the 1100 block of Baltimore SE has returned. Contacted reporting party, no crime, handled.
11:22 p.m., Southern Coos Hospital, 900 11th St. SE, requested police to help remove transient patient who has been checked out and cleared to move along. Checked area, gave woman a ride to Ray's to catch bus in the morning, handled.
July 19
2:35 a.m., suspicious subject behind Face Rock Creamery, 680 Second St. SE. Contacted subject, handled.
1:19 p.m., fraud calls received in the 600 block of 12th Court SW. Given information to report to Department of Justice.
2:10 p.m., woman checked into room in the 1600 block of Oregon Avenue and never returned last night. Contacted the owner, handled.
2:37 p.m., attempt to locate suspicious vehicle involved in hit and run that is north bound from Curry County. Checked area, unable to locate.
7:37 p.m., suicide in the Bandon area. Handled by Bay Cities Ambulance and Amling-Schroeder Funeral Service.
July 20
11:29 a.m., woman on non-emergent line said man is walking up the hill from Old Town, screaming and yelling. Had to put caller on hold, not there when came back 30 seconds later. Checked are, unable to locate.
1:38 p.m., fraud reported in the 1200 block of Oregon Avenue, someone stating they were detectives with Bandon Police Department called looking for information on a body. Nobody by that name works there. Contacted caller and subject, told him to stop.
3:34 p.m., person at Bay Area Hospital took a call from an ethnic sounding man advising he was Lt. Daniels with the North Bend Police Department, badge No. 712 and Chief Webb from Bandon Police Department. Information to BPD.
4:47 p.m., theft of services in the 800 block of Third St. SE. Someone put their trash in caller's trash can. Contacted caller.
9:42 p.m., caller found small white dog in the road in the 1000 block of Gretchen Court. Dog is in kennel at police department, will notify day shift.
9:45 p.m., dog barking for the last 20 minutes in the area of Fourth and Lincoln. Contacted owner of dog, he's going to move it inside.
11:31 p.m., Curry County Sheriff's Office requested cover in the 42000 block in Port Orford. Called to cancel.