July 15
9:29 a.m., traffic hazard in the 300 block of June Avenue NE, suspicious vehicle parked halfway in the road since 2 a.m. Vehicle towed by North Bend Towing.
11:07 a.m., warrant service at 59286 Seven Devils Road, arrested Bobbie Leigh Ireland, 53, of Bandon on an outstanding warrant. Taken to Coos County Jail.
July 16
9:47 a.m., assisted outside agency with accident on Highway 42S and Chow Lane, vehicle rear-ended, trailer had the gas tank punched. Transferred caller to Oregon State Police, paged Bandon Fire Department. Assistance rendered.
12:29 p.m., fraud reported by caller in the 500 block of Bluff Street, possibly involving Social Security. No loss or information given, logged for information.
1:49 p.m., audible alarm sounding in the 600 block of Fourth Street SE, west door of shop motion alarm. Called realtor for property.
2:07 p.m., gas voucher provided at police department.
3:13 p.m., mental subject in the 700 block of Second Street, disgruntled customer hanging over the railing in front of the clinic. Subject left with friend.
4:33 p.m., medical assist in the 300 block of Second Street SE for person sitting in car in front of business.
5:19 p.m., person in the 1600 block of Harvard Street requested assistance for vehicle lockout. Assistance rendered.
5:43 p.m., mental subject in the area of U.S. Highway 101 and 17th Street, man on cell reported man lying on the sidewalk. Subject is having some issues, but is not a danger to himself or others, is out of traffic.
7:56 p.m., suspicious subject in the 600 block of Second Street SE, man without shirt on holding an open beer and twitching. Handled.
8:30 p.m., line hanging down low over the road on Jackson Road SW. Bandon Power notified.
July 17
9:13 a.m., theft reported on First Street SW. No suspect, report taken.
11:10 a.m., suspicious vehicle on Madison Avenue SW, caller observed vehicle parked in cul de sac, no one in or around vehicle. Handled.
11:13 a.m., suspicious subject in the 56000 block of Tom Smith Road, transient male, tall, thin, with maroon shirt, carrying black bag rode off from area on a bicycle. Checked area, unable to locate.
11:30 a.m., welfare check in the 200 block of Ninth Street SE, mother sick and supposed to go to hospital today, not answering her phone. Assisted by Bay Cities Ambulance, notified family of circumstances, handled.
2:06 p.m., caller in the 87000 block of Beach Loop Road said she was just assaulted by person who is still outside in the front yard. Caller declined medical.
3:38 p.m., caller in the 900 block of Baltimore Avenue requested to contact Bandon Police regarding codes for homeless camp on caller's property. Caller relayed to BPD.
4:15 p.m., illegal dumping in the 300 block of First Street SE. Caller found five bags of trash that doesn't belong to them on their property. There is some mail inside the bags. Address located and person retrieved trash, warned against future dumping.
4:52 p.m., woman on cell in the area of mile post 3 on Beaver Hill Road said a bright blue Toyota Tundra with a camper shell is driving erratically. Relayed call to Bandon PD, checked area, unable to locate.
5:09 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 55000 block of Bates Road. Ongoing problem. Suspect contacted and advised not to return to property.
9:07 p.m., warrant service in the Bandon Shopping Center parking lot, arrested Caitlin McCracken, 39, of Bandon, on an outstanding warrant. Taken to Coos County Jail.
10:09 p.m., burglary reported in the 46000 block of Highway 101, caller doesn't know if suspect is still in the house. Checked area, cleared residence, assistance rendered.