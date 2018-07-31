July 11
12:08 a.m., casual contact with male and female at U.S. Highway 101 and Delaware. Handled.
5:59 a.m., ambulance assist in the 54000 block of Beach Loop Road. Pendant medical alarm, victim transferred via Bay Cities Ambulance.
9:35 a.m., intoxicated subject jumping in and out of the water at First Street SE. Warned for disorderly conduct.
12:08 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 3000 block of Beach Loop Drive. Woman on cell checking on vacant house, sounds like someone is upstairs.
1:12 p.m., intoxicated subject loitering in the 90 block of June Ave SE. Person trespassed from location.
1:22 p.m., elderly abuse reported in the 1000 block of Sixth Street SW. Several issues of abuse and neglect. Logged for information, already has a case going.
2:56 p.m., suspicious subject in the 300 block of Second St. SE. Subject was asked to leave a few times, eventually did and was sleeping on a bench. Now is walking around the area. Subject taken to the bus station; missed the bus and will try in the morning.
3:51 p.m., subject at police department wants to report a theft. Contacted both parties, no crime. Logged for information.
6:10 p.m., caller can hear a child screaming in distress in the area of Ninth and Grand. Contacted subjects, not as reported, no crime.
7:30 p.m., caller requested police assistance in the 88000 block of Windhurst Lane after uncle got in his face. Bandon Police advised Coos County Sheriff's Office can disregard, no crime, verbal only. Gave subject a ride to Shooting Star Motel.
July 12
7:15 a.m. caller wants to report a burglary in the 88000 block of Circle City Lane. Information taken and relayed to Coos County Sheriff's Office.
8:03 a.m., theft of a boat gas can and six gallons of gas reported in the 200 block of North Avenue.
8:40 a.m., theft of of pop cans in the 250 block of North Avenue.
9:46 a.m., waved down in the 800 block of Chicago Avenue, report of transient camp. Camp located, will talk with city planning department. Handled.
11:13 a.m., driving complaint at U.S. Highway 101 and Highway 42S, truck coming into Bandon is losing its load. Traffic hazard removed.
11:37 a.m., single-vehicle accident reported on East Beaver Hill Road, older woman out of vehicle, said she's not feeling well. Vehicle towed.
12:09 p.m., mental subject in back lot in the 800 block of Oregon Avenue is drinking a beer with another person. Unable to locate.
12:58 p.m., caller in the area of 10th Street requested welfare check, said woman appears to be "out of it." Unable to locate.
2:50 p.m., rolling dispute reported in the area of 11th and Harrison. Warned for disorderly conduct, verbal only.
3:42 p.m., woman in Ray's Food Place parking lot, 66 block of Michigan Ave., said a two-door tan sedan almost hit her head-on. Checked area, unable to locate.
4:26 p.m., telephone scam attempted in the 1500 block of Harvard Street.
8:07 p.m., driving complaint at mile post 256 on U.S. Highway 101, green Taurus-looking car playing chicken with Ford pick-up. Caller pulled the pickup off the road and the car is continuing south.
July 13
9:41 a.m., suspicious conditions in the area of 11th and Franklin, man in white van slumped over in no parking area. Caller called back, advised subject looks OK.
10:06 a.m., woman on cell reported a dog in a vehicle panting at 55 Michigan Ave. in the Bandon Shopping Center. Unable to locate.
1:12 p.m., caller in the 800 block of 12th Street SW has a raccoon under the house and wants it trapped. Advised to contact pest control agency.
2:04 p.m., caller in the 900 block of Ninth Street SW reported a problem with neighbors that occurred two days ago. Contacted, handled.
3:13 p.m., suicidal caller wants to go to the hospital, is freaking out because apartment building is hostile toward her. Taken to hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance on voluntary hold.
4:53 p.m., caller in the 500 block of Lexington Ave said she can see bear droppings near her residence. Contacted.
July 14
12:21 a.m., shoplifter in the 1300 block of Oregon Avenue. Unable to locate. Shop owner will have subject trespassed next time they see him.
9:21 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 900 block of 11th St. SE. Report of younger man with a camo shirt in the back possibly looking into patient's windows. Subject trespassed from hospital except for medical emergency.
9:38 a.m., caller in the area of Fourth and Madison said subject's behavior has been aggressive and threatening. Attempted to call back multiple times, logged for information.
9:59 a.m., report of a motorcycle speeding by caller's house in the 1200 block of Baltimore Avenue.
1:41 p.m., as the result of a traffic stop at 11th and Franklin, cited driver on charges of no insurance and driving while suspended. Vehicle towed by Mast Bros.
4:56 p.m., ongoing problem with criminal trespassing in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue.