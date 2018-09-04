Aug. 16
1:06 a.m., assisted Coos County Sheriff's Office with a K-9 drug search following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and 42S.
3:18 p.m., insulation flying off of flatbed truck westbound on Highway 42S. Transfered caller to Oregon State Police.
3:32 p.m., man in the 55000 block of Bates Road reported that he heard at least 10 shots fired. Person was shooting on his own property.
5:05 p.m., non-injury accident at mile post 6.5 on Highway 42S. Car was rear-ended.
8:46 p.m., woman in the 60 block of North Avenue reported that man is making a mess and going through trash cans outside of the business. Checked area, unable to locate. Will do patrol checks throughout night.
9:32 p.m., out with male in the 60 block of Michigan who matches the description in the previous case. Contacted man, he was warned to stay out of the trash cans.
Aug. 17
12:20 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Ninth Street SE, caller let person use her vehicle this morning and she won't give it back and won't tell her where it is. Made contact with caller, she does not wish to pursue charges.
2:03 a.m., out with person walking near Bullards Bridge. Person is walking to Coos Bay.
8:29 a.m., report of a suspicious man in the area of the 900 block of First Street NE for the last 30 minutes. Checked area, unable to locate.
8:32 a.m., vehicle broken into last night in the 40 block of North Avenue. Entered into system as theft II.
9:31 a.m., criminal trespassing reported in the 200 block of 13th Street SE, tent in meadow below caller's house. Handled.
11:31 a.m., caller reported that woman running business out of basement in the 300 block of Delaware Ave. is not allowed to have vehicles park at the residence. Spoke with both parties.
3:04 p.m., patient in the 1000 block of First Street SE has made threats to Port Orford location to shoot people. Information was reported to Port Orford Police Department. Logged for information.
5:03 p.m., suspicious subject in the 1200 block of Oregon Avenue is outside business scaring customers. Suspect contacted and warned.
5:49 p.m., caller in the 1300 block of Baltimore Avenue SE wanted it noted that she asked subject to leave her property today. She didn't give the person a deadline of when he had to move out, though. Logged for information.
6:52 p.m., man walking down the road with no shoes on, talking to himself in the area of Delaware Avenue. Logged for information.
7:18 p.m., report from the 200 block of Fillmore that person with no shoes on is looking in windows in the area.
8:20 p.m., request for a hotel voucher for a man with a small female child whose vehicle broke down in the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue. Vehicle will be parked in lot overnight.
Aug. 18
2:09 a.m., as the result of a traffic stop in the 600 block of Franklin Avenue, arrested Hugo Hernandez, no age or address listed, with a blood alcohol content of .15 percent. Taken to Coos County Jail.
4:32 p.m., suspicious subjects in City Park, three people digging through Dumpster, left east bound on 11th Street. Subjects were contacted and warned regarding going through trash.
4:53 p.m., caller in Ray's Food Place parking lot, 66 Michigan Ave., witnessed two men breaking into a vehicle.
6:12 p.m., illegal camping in the 200 block of 13th Street SE. Woman reported transients on property behind her home.
9:38 p.m., dispute near Rite Aid in the Bandon Shopping Center, man said there is a fight and a woman calling for help across from the pharmacy. A door was kicked in, caller was disconnected. Checked area, unable to locate.
Aug. 19
4:01 a.m., possible burglary reported in the 1200 block of Newport Avenue. Caller reports neighbors are on vacation and someone pulled into their driveway and are still there, car alarm went off. Made contact, handled.
2:14 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 700 block of Caroline Avenue, two people were at residence when caller returned home. Subjects left on foot toward Old Town. Contacted subjects, warned them about trespassing.
2:39 p.m, Caller was walking dog behind Ray's Food Place and was attacked by a Rottweiler. Caller contacted, handled.
4:33 p.m., theft at Ray's Food Place, caller said they are having problems with shoplifters. Both subjects trespassed from Ray's.
4:37 p.m., welfare check in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue SW, West Wind Court, report of a man down on the floor with no arms or legs and needs help up. Called facility, they advised he has been yelling for help all day but is fine and able to help himself. Handled.
7:09 p.m., suspicious subject in the areas of Caroline Avenue and Highway 101, two people are checking out houses in the area. Checked area, unable to locate.
Aug. 20
7:32 a.m., illegal camping reported in the area of the Bandon Public Library, 1204 11th St. SW. Subjects are sleeping in the parking lot area overnight, trash is everywhere, requested contact with subject. Contacted, warned subject regarding overnight camping.
7:36 p.m., suspicious conditions in the area of 10th and Grand, men are taking camper apart, some of the pieces are now in the road. Not as reported, subjects are removing trailer per abatement notice.