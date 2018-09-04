COOS COUNTY — Coos and Curry county residents can dispose of various household chemicals at a free household hazardous waste collection event this month.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Beaver Hill Transfer Site on U.S. Highway 101 between Coos Bay and Bandon.
Only household hazardous waste will be accepted.
The collection event allows Coos and Curry county residents to safely dispose of a wide range of materials including pesticides, solvents, fluorescent lights, pool chemicals, aerosol cans, caustic cleaners, mercury thermometers and flammable liquids. Ammunition, asbestos, explosives, fireworks, radioactive materials and medical wastes will not be accepted.
The county requests that all disposable materials be in their original containers or otherwise properly labeled.
No large quantities of “unknowns” will be accepted.
Call 541-396-7624 to make an appointment to drop off any waste. Appointments should be made prior to the day of the event. Best time to call is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.