NORTH BEND — The Coquille Watershed will hold a special presentation focusing on Climate Change Issues at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. Melaney Dunne, Executive Director of the Coquille Watershed Association, will speak at the North Bend Public Library in the large meeting room.
Dunne's program, “Past and Present: A Journey through the Coquille Watershed,” will give not only a history of the watershed, but a look at sustainable practices in agriculture and forestry.
This presentation is part of a series of programs at North Bend Public Library titled “Be Prepared!” The August programming concerned the Cascadia subduction zone, September’s focus has been on environmental concerns, and October will conclude the series with preparedness demonstrations as the library participates in the "Great Oregon Shakeout" at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, and Tuesday, Oct. 23, with Michael Murphy returning to talk about emergency preparedness.
For more information, contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400.