COOS BAY — Coos Head Food Co-op is hosting a pilot run of the First Friday Night Market as a showcase for local artisans, makers, and growers in a downtown evening atmosphere.
The market will be open 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, and Oct. 5, operating during the First Friday's Coos Bay Wine Walks in the Coos Head Food Co-op parking lot, 353 S. 2nd St.
Coos Head also will be participating in the Wine Walk for those who are age 21 and above as well as offering activities for the whole family. We are currently seeking local musicians who want to play in the marketplace.
As a community-owned natural food store, Coos Head Food Co-op is excited to utilize the newly paved parking lot to provide an inviting environment for the community to have fun in downtown Coos Bay.
Through hosting a neighborhood gathering place, we welcome our space to vendors that include Bayside Coffee, Sprengelmeyer's Organic Handmade Tacos, 3B's Buttons & Things, SugarLoaf Farms, Farmstead Bread, Mossy Lotus Yoga, and many more locally-run small businesses.
Vendor fees from the September event will benefit the local Friends of South Slough non-profit organization. The group assists with the funding of the South Slough internship program.
For market and vendor information please contact the First Friday Market Manager at outreach.chfc@gmail.com.
There is no cost to attend this event and it is open to the community. Coos Head Food Co-op has been in operation for 47 years with the mission of sourcing local, organic, sustainable, natural foods and products for a vibrant Coos Community.