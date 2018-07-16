COOS BAY — Come explore the Library of Things with this hands-on experience 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 24. Shred some paper, eat a waffle from the waffle maker, see the portable screen in action, learn about the EZ tracer and much more. Staff and volunteers will be demonstrating many of our incredible items from the Library of Things.
The Library of Things is designed to support lifelong learning and creativity by providing the physical tools necessary to explore new areas of interest and learn new skills.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Library 541-269-1101 or coosbaylibrary.org.