COOS BAY — Local Author Mariah Roe White will be sharing her adventure series Off-Grid Kids with the Coos Community from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Coos Head Food Co-op, 353 S. Second St. The event will include adventure snack packs, DIY hands-on projects, book mark craft, and more.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Mariah will share excerpts from her book series during story-telling time in the Co-op's Story Corner.
Author, Mariah White Roe says, "I began writing Off-Grid Kids series shortly after my husband and I moved off-the-grid. Our new experiences had inspired me to share the experience with others. As a child, I always remember feeling most at home when I was deep in nature. I love Mother Earth and hope to bring her joys to you."
There also will be a picture book drive. Gently used books that are donated will go to a children cause that Mariah is connected to in Gambia. Participants for the event, and book donors, will be entered into a raffle for a copy of Off-Grid Kids and an adventure family gift basket filled with co-op goods.
The event is open to all ages and to the public. Copies of the Off-Grid series will be available for purchase at the event as well.