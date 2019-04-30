SEATTLE, Wash. — The Coastal Observation and Seabird Survey Team will be hosting two free Beached Bird training sessions in your area. The first will be held Saturday, May 25, in Port Orford and on Sunday, May 26, in Charleston.
COASST participants help make a difference for the environment by collecting data on beach-cast carcasses of marine birds on a monthly basis to establish the baseline pattern of beached bird mortality on North Pacific beaches.
Through an interactive, hands-on workshop, trainees will become acquainted with the custom COASST field guide, Beached Birds, and have a chance to try out their newly acquired identification skills on seabird species common to the North Pacific. The COASST training provides participants with the tools to monitor for potential changes in the marine environment and promote stewardship of local marine resources.
COASST is a citizen science project of the University of Washington in partnership with state, tribal, and federal agencies, environmental organizations, and community groups. COASST believes citizens of coastal communities are essential scientific partners in monitoring marine ecosystem health. By collaborating with citizens, natural resource management agencies and environmental organizations, COASST works to translate long-term monitoring into effective marine conservation solutions. Currently, nearly 1000 volunteers survey beaches in Washington, Oregon, California, and Alaska.
There will be a short break in the middle of the session for lunch, so please bring your own sack lunch, or money to purchase food in the area. Volunteers need no prior experience with scientific data collection, just a commitment to survey a specific beach at least once a month.
Beached Birds Training events will be held: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Port Orford Field Station, 444 Jackson St. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, 63466 Boat Basin Road in Charleston.
Reserve a training spot by calling 206-221-6893 or by emailing coasst@uw.edu. For additional information, visit coasst.org