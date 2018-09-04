PORT ORFORD - What better way to enjoy the coast and promote health than by joining in the first Coastal Health Ride for Life?
Coast Community Health Center's first Ride for Life is from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, starting in Port Orford.
This cycling fundraiser offers three different ride options (25, 44 or 61 miles) along one of the most enchanting stretches of the South Coast - the Wild Rivers Coast Scenic Bikeway. Cruise alongside the wild and scenic Elk River, beside cranberry bogs, sea stacks, ocean views and an historic lighthouse.
All rides end back in Port Orford, the oldest town on the Oregon Coast, for a meal, beverages, raffle and other fun. Registration includes a water bottle, commemorative Wild Rivers Scenic Bikeway patch, meal ticket, live music, raffle entry and other surprises. Cost is $20 to $30, plus fees, depending on the ride option chosen. All proceeds of the event benefit the construction of the new Coast Community Health Center in Port Orford.
For more information or to register, visit coastalhealthrideforlife.com. Volunteers are needed to help with registration, giveaway tables, to help direct cyclists or pass out water. Those interested can email cchc@coastcommunityhealth.org or call 541-347-2529 ext. 119.
Get updates by "liking" Coast Community Health Center on Facebook.
Open on Saturdays
Coast Community Health Center offers same-day appointments Monday-Saturday. The health center is now open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Although lab services and pharmacy are not available at this time, all other traditional health services are accessible.
CCHC offers a sliding scale to help offset costs and certified outreach staff to help with insurance options. Staff can also schedule a ride or find other ways to help. Ask at the front counter, call 541-347-2529, or visit coastcommunityhealth.org.