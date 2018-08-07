BANDON - Coast Community Health Center is excited to now be offering expanded hours with Saturday coverage.
“You can receive the same great care we’ve always provided,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carla McKelvey, “… now on Saturdays!”
The clinic provides primary and preventative services at the Bandon location and has a caring staff ready to meet patients at a time that is most convenient for their schedules.
When asked about pharmacy and lab service availability on Saturdays, McKelvey offered, “Those services are not offered at this time, but other than that, it’s just like any other regular clinic day.”
The whole team is encouraged to be offering same day, acute, follow-up or wellness visits. Coast Community Health Center is proud to keep expanding the ways in which it serves the community. Just this year, CCHC has added pharmacy delivery as an option for patients who have trouble getting to the clinic to pick up prescriptions.
From Aug. 13-17, CCHC will be celebrating National Health Center Week, with health centers around the nation, to honor patients and the health care team that keeps the Bandon community strong and healthy.
Join CCHC at the Bandon Old Town Marketplace Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 18, for kid-friendly activities, a photo booth, prizes and giveaways.
CCHC's commitment to excellence is always being refined, and the center is proud to be a part of the national system of community health centers. Watch for even more ways CCHC is looking to improve access in the months to come.