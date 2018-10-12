CAMBRIDGE, MA. — The fiddle choir Childsplay: Fiddlers, Fiddles and Fiddlemaker announces the release of their seventh album, “The Bloom of Youth.” The album is the first step in a final farewell tour for the band, many of whom have been in the band for 30 years. The tour will stop on the Southern Oregon Coast with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S Broadway in Coos Bay.
Led by violin maker Robert Childs, Childsplay is made up of over 20 musicians from around the United States and Ireland, with each member of the string section playing a violin or viola handmade by Childs himself. To imagine what is unique to Childsplay, picture what a family that sings together sounds like, all the voices of the violins have a familial tone. Add in 30 years of touring, a film on PBS and the recent release of their seventh album and you begin to get a sense of what makes this tour and album so special.
It is said, that of all the musical instruments, the violin is the most like the human voice when played soulfully. Karan Casey, one of the most innovative and celebrated voices in Irish traditional and folk music, sang on the album and will be joining Childsplay for their farewell tour. Childsplay is made up of a cast of 12 incredible fiddlers, ranging from all-Ireland and national Scottish fiddle champions to members of the Boston Symphony, and also includes nine all-star instrumentalists, singers and dancers who altogether create the sound that is truly Childsplay.
In addition to being accompanied by acclaimed Irish singer Karan Casey, Port Orford native and fiddler Hanneke Cassel will perform.
Childsplay will kick off their final tour dates in the Pacific Northwest, playing several shows in Washington and Oregon in November, before concluding at the Somerville Theatre in Somerville, Mass. Nov. 20.
A full schedule of the tour can be found on their website. Tickets are $20 for students 18 and younger and seniors 65 and older, and $25 for general admission. Advance tickets are available at http://childsplay.org.