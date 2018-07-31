COOS BAY — Court Appointed Special Advocates are specially trained community volunteers appointed by Coos County's court judges to speak for the best interests of children who are placed in foster care for reasons of abuse or neglect. The CASA plays a integral part in assuring that children do not become lost in the judicial system, according to the Coos County's CASA organization. New CASAs are required to attend a 30-hour CASA volunteer training and an additional 12 hours of training per year. The next volunteer training begins Thursday, Sept. 20, and will meet 5:30-8:30 p.m. for 10 weeks in the Oregon Coast Community Action conference room, 1855 Thomas Ave. in Coos Bay.
New CASAs receive direct supervision and guidance from program staff and peer coordinators once they have graduated and have been sworn in by the judge.
Coos County currently has 44 CASA volunteers serving 114 and there are over 100 children on a waiting list. Approximately 280 children are currently in foster care. The long range goal is to have a trained CASA volunteer available to all abused and neglected children in foster care in Coos County.
New CASAs are always needed. For those do not have much flex time, there is a new program called CASA monitors. Those interested in becoming a volunteer or monitor can go online to orca.us/casa for an application.
Questions? Call Liz at 541-435-7104.