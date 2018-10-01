BANDON - From 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, First Baptist Church of Bandon will host a candlelight vigil in the Harbor Lights Middle School parking lot to help raise community awareness of the severe drug problem in the community and in the schools.
Harbor Lights Middle School is located at 390 Ninth St. SW in Bandon.
Intended to honor those lives who have been lost or harmed through the use of illegal substances, legal drugs such as alcohol and tobacco, and the abuse of prescription medication, this vigil will include speakers and testimonies, statistics and prayers for the safety of Bandon residents and kids.
First Baptist Church also hopes to raise awareness of the current efforts to combat the drug problem in Coos County, including the newly-formed Bandon Educational Foundation which is currently exploring options for bringing drug education and/or counseling to Bandon’s schools. First Baptist Church supports and hopes to work closely with these efforts, as well as raise awareness of the needed community support, both financially and materially.
This candlelight vigil is timed to dovetail with National Red Ribbon Week, which runs from Oct. 23-31, this year’s theme being “Life is Your Journey – Travel Drug Free.”
The event is open to the public and organizers are hoping to make a splash with a large turnout. Candles to be provided by First Baptist Church of Bandon. To learn more or to get involved, email Pastor Greg Fodrea at pastor@bandonfirstbaptistchurch.com, call the church at (541) 347-2273, or feel free to come to church on any Sunday morning or Wednesday evening.