PORT ORFORD — Published or self-published? Got a book, or two, or three, you'd like to sell? Then you're invited to participate in the Port Orford Library's "Local Author's Day," scheduled to take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at the Port Orford Library at 1421 Oregon St.
To register and reserve a table, or for more information, stop in the Port Orford Library or contact Gary Carter at 541-332-8899 or gcarter123@frontier.com. This event is free to both authors and the public. Get acquainted with and support local writers while getting some tips on how to get published. Look at some great books after you set up, starting at noon.