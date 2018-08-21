COOS BAY — All Oregon artists are invited to participate in CAM Biennial 2018 to be held at the Coos Art Museum and running from Oct. 19 through Dec. 8, 2018. This exhibition provides artists residing in Oregon the opportunity to exhibit their works to the public within an Art Museum, without the extensive curating or jurying process.
CAM Biennial 2018 will be displayed throughout all six of Coos Art Museum's Galleries.
Artist may bring up to three original art submissions to Coos Art Museum during the following time and dates. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 and Friday, Oct. 12 or 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.
Submission Fee is a non-refundable $15 for the first submission, and an additional $10 each for the second and third submissions.
For full details and prospectus go to our website www.coosart.org