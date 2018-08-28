Two artists will be featured at Gallery By The Bay for the months of September and October, Judy Caldwell and Sharon Leahy, both well-known artists in the area. A reception at the gallery for the two will be held 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.
Two original pieces, one from each artist, will be raffled at 6 p.m. and the winner must be present to win. Robin O’Neill, guitarist/harpist will play throughout the event. The Gallery is located at 2100 Union Ave. in North Bend. The public is invited to spend this social evening enjoying good music, fine art and refreshments.
These two uncommonly gifted artists are linked by common ground, both at the place where they are breaking out of their traditional expressions of art to reach new discoveries in their artistic creativity.
Caldwell, co-director of Gallery By The Bay, moves easily from her traditional representational work in pastels, oil, acrylics, watercolor, clay sculpting and expressing in portraitures, landscapes and still life before evolving into the realm of the abstract. She says, “I wanted to express myself in a freer way, using color and the freedom of lines to engage my viewer. Letting the two direct my creativity to develop through its’ own free will.” Caldwell’s work is exciting and refreshing in her use of her new techniques.
Caldwell is a 20-plus year Signature member of the Pastel Society of Oregon and has worked in galleries in Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, Oakland and Canyonville. For more than 12 years she conducted community education art classes at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg and taught private lessons throughout Douglas County before moving to North Bend.
Sharon Leahy, is currently president of the Bay Area Artists Association and grew up in a family of artists knowing early in her life she too would become an artist. Through the years she has experimented in all mediums of oil, acrylic, pastel, designing jewelry and more recently the broad field of quilting.
Working with the fabrics in quilting brought her to an exciting new expression by the manipulating of the fabric with dyes. That discovery has taken her to making her own designs on fabric by using ice, yes, that stuff we call frozen H2O. She piles ice on top of the fabric, pours the colored pigment on top of the ice and allows it to melt through the ice to the fabric. Viola! Thereon lays the design of its’ own creation.
It wasn’t until her retirement as a paralegal of 36 years that she was free to experiment with these exciting new techniques. She calls it applying liquid color and says, “I find the research exhilarating. I’ve gone through my wardrobe and have applied this one-of-a-kind technique to almost everything I own! From the unmentionables to the outer wearable art, anything that will accept the color overlay has been embellished.”
Sharon will be displaying her painted fabric, designer quilts, and examples of her forays into working with fabric plus liquid pigment and ice for the exhibit.