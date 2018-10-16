Try 1 month for 99¢
BANDON - Bandon Community Emergency Response Team training will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. for nine weeks beginning Oct. 16 at the Bandon Fire Hall, located at 17th Street and U.S. Highway 101 South.

The training is free and helps citizens learn how to help themselves and the community after a disaster.

For more information, contact team leader Tony Chatman, 541-551-0361. Class is limited to 30 people.

Class 1: Oct. 16 – Introduction Disaster Preparedness

Class 2: Oct. 23 – Fire Safety

Class 3: Oct. 30 – Disaster Medical Operations

Class 4: Nov. 6 – Medical Disaster Operations II

Class 5: Nov. 13 – Light Search & Rescue Operations

Class 6: Nov. 20 – CERT Organization

Class 7: Nov. 27 – Disaster Psychology

Class 8: Dec. 4 – Terrorism and CERT

Last Class: Dec. 11 – Final ( hands on test) graduation

