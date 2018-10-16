BANDON - Bandon Community Emergency Response Team training will be held on Tuesdays from 6-8:30 p.m. for nine weeks beginning Oct. 16 at the Bandon Fire Hall, located at 17th Street and U.S. Highway 101 South.
The training is free and helps citizens learn how to help themselves and the community after a disaster.
For more information, contact team leader Tony Chatman, 541-551-0361. Class is limited to 30 people.
Class 1: Oct. 16 – Introduction Disaster Preparedness
Class 2: Oct. 23 – Fire Safety
Class 3: Oct. 30 – Disaster Medical Operations
Class 4: Nov. 6 – Medical Disaster Operations II
Class 5: Nov. 13 – Light Search & Rescue Operations
Class 6: Nov. 20 – CERT Organization
Class 7: Nov. 27 – Disaster Psychology
Class 8: Dec. 4 – Terrorism and CERT
Last Class: Dec. 11 – Final ( hands on test) graduation