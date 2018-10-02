BANDON - Franklin and Traci Waterman, owners of Waterman Automotive for the past 20 years, sold the business on Oct. 1.
The new owners are James and Ashley Richmond, previously of Gold Beach. They will rename the business Bandon Auto Repair. The business is located at 385 Grand Ave SE in Bandon.
“I had other prospective buyers, but James is the most qualified to continue on in my place,” Franklin said.
Franklin and Traci would like to express their gratitude to all the customers of Waterman Automotive for the last 20 years.
"We have developed relationships with our customers and are proud to call some friends," Traci said. "We started from humble beginnings ourselves, and hope you will give Bandon Auto Repair your support."
Franklin has an outstanding reputation, known for being honest and straight forward with his customers, Traci added. Waterman Automotive has had 5,700 customers and over 40,000 vehicles they have worked on over the years.
"Franklin has spent tireless hours to get his customers back on the road quickly," Traci said. "He also spent many holidays and weekends fixing cars."
Franklin plans to retire and spend more time with his family, fishing and working on the family ranch. Waterman Ranch, a 2,700 acre ranch complete with cattle, sheep and timber owned by Franklin's parents Charlie and Sharon, received 100-year farm recognition last year.