PORT ORFORD - The board of directors of Coos-Curry Electric Cooperative, Inc. announces that it has selected Brent Bischoff as general manager and CEO after a nationwide search. He will replace retiring General Manager and CEO Roger Meader.
“Brent has the background and demonstrated leadership skills to successfully lead CCEC," Board Chairman John Herzog said. "His selection had unanimous support of the board amongst a particularly strong field of candidates.”
Bischoff will assume his role at CCEC effective Jan. 1, 2019. He is currently the senior manager of power delivery engineering at Grant County Public Utility District. Prior to joining Grant County PUD, Bischoff’s experience includes the position of general manager at Skamania County PUD, several management positions within Bonneville Power Administration and U.S. Naval service as a nuclear submarine officer. He holds a Master's of Engineering from the University of Idaho and a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University. Brent and his wife, Sharon, currently reside in Moses Lake, Wash.
Retiring CEO Meader has served as CCEC general manager and CEO for 12 years. He previously served as general manager of Okanogan County Electric Cooperative.
“Roger has excelled at creating a culture of excellence at CCEC,” Herzog said. “He has been a great leader and will be missed. We wish him well in his retirement.”
CCEC provides electric utility service to members in Coos, Curry and Douglas counties. It is a member of PNGC Power, Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association, National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and Touchstone Energy. The cooperative is committed to enhance the lives and lifestyles of those it serves.