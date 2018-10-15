BANDON - Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center’s Medical Imaging department is again encouraging community members to schedule their yearly mammograms.
SCHHC is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month with goodie bags for all those who come in to get a mammogram during October as well as a raffle entry for a beautiful raffle basket that has been put together by the following local businesses: The Laurel Vintage Home & Garden, South Coast Gourmet, Bandon Sweets & Treats, Bandon Mercantile, SCHHC Gift Shop, Second Street Gallery, Pacific Coast Myrtlewood and Tesoaria Vineyard & Winery.
Additionally, all proceeds from sales in the Southern Coos Hospital Gift Shop will be donated to the Early Cancer Detection Fund to continue this invaluable program.
For more information, contact Sabrina Johnson at sjohnson2@southerncoos.org or 541-329-1881.