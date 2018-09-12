NORTH BEND — Bill Bradbury's climate change presentation at North Bend Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20. Bradbury will present a talk, “Watershed Moments for Salmon.” Bradbury served in the Oregon Legislature from 1981 to 1995 and later served as the Oregon Secretary of State from 1999 to 2009. Since leaving office, he has traveled the state speaking on the effects of climate change in Oregon.
This presentation is part of a series of programs at North Bend Public Library titled “Be Prepared!” In September, the emphasis is on climate change issues, with a presentation on Coquille Watershed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26. October’s focus will be surviving natural disasters.
For more information, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400.