BANDON - School spirit is something that can create a positive atmosphere and boost students' self-esteem.
That's the idea behind the Bandon Booster Club, which hopes to gain some enthusiastic members this year to support Bandon School District athletics and extracurricular activities.
Briana Hutchens, who is entering her third year as Booster Club president, and the current board members would like to expand events and options in order to give back to the school.
Last year, more than $15,000 was given back to the schools in the form of assistance to Harbor Lights Middle School and Bandon High School for extracurricular activities, including sports teams, choir, band and the speech team.
"We'd like to expand events and options, but we need more active members to do so," Hutchens said.
There are about 10-12 registered members, but only about four are active. There are five open board positions.
There have been many renditions of the Bandon Booster Club over the years. For a while, the club was not active, but it was resurrected in 2009 by Jan Freitag. After Freitag passed away unexpectedly, the Booster Club and the Freitag family created a scholarship in her memory and awards it annually at the BHS graduation ceremony.
The Booster Club's main fundraiser is the Gold Rush Dessert Auction, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 20, this year at The Barn/Bandon Community Center. The event was moved from the spring to the fall a couple of years ago, to much more success. Teams that wish to increase their funds are given the opportunity to sell tickets and sponsor a gift basket for the silent auction and receive the proceeds. Last year, the Booster Club matched the amount raised for each basket.
The club also raises money through its concession stands at all home BHS football games and at all home Harbor Lights Middle School games. The BHS Cheer Team runs the concession stand for all home BHS basketball and volleyball games to raise funds for their uniforms and activities.
The club hopes to raise enough money this year to build a new, larger concession stand with plumbing at the football field.
Bandon School District merchandise is another way the club raises funds. Selling black and gold shirts, sweatshirts, blankets, stadium seats, banners and other merchandise not only raises money, but also school spirit. More people wearing school colors at games and events creates a feeling of camaraderie. The club is open to suggestions for merchandise items to sell.
"I love going through town and seeing people wearing their black and gold or seeing people wear it at the games," Hutchens said.
In addition to giving funds to help extracurricular activities, the Booster Club also provides hospitality for the annual Bandon Dunes Basketball tournament and helps with other activities upon request. This year, the club donated $3,500 for mats on the walls in the BHS gym behind the basketball hoop backboards. The new mats will match the new gym floor that is almost complete. The center court will have a detailed painting of a tiger, the school's mascot.
Hutchens, who is a hair stylist and nail technician at CC Salon in the Bandon Shopping Center, is the proud parent of three daughters - one who just graduated, an incoming freshman and a second-grader. But people involved in the Booster Club don't have to have children in school to participate.
"They just need to have a love for extra-curricular activities and school spirit," Hutchens said. "And anyone who has a kid in a sport will never have to volunteer for that sport, so they can always watch their child play."
People can choose how involved they want to be with the club. They can attend the monthly meetings, work on projects at home, help with concessions or with the Gold Rush auction or other activities. Volunteering doesn't mean they have to spend numerous hours.
"Anything they can do to help is appreciated," Hutchens said. "We'd like to get the school spirit back alive."
There will be a football jamboree on Aug. 24 and volunteers are needed for that.
"When we can turn around and give back to any of the programs, there's just a satisfactory feeling knowing you're helping out," Hutchens added. "With all the budget cuts, the teams still have an outlet to go to for resources."
It's only $5 per year to join and the Booster Club meets on the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. unless it's a holiday, then it will meet the following Monday. This month, the club will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 6, in the Bandon High School library and pizza and beverages will be provided. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come find out what the Booster Club is all about. For more information, "like" the Bandon Booster Club page or email the club at bandonboosters@yahoo.com.