Billy Smoothboars gives to community causes

BANDON - Billy Smoothboars owners Dan and Lynn Barnett held a 10th anniversary party on June 30 with proceeds from the event donated equally to Bandon Feeds the Hungry and Bandon Animal Rescue.
The event featured live music with Bay City Swing and Caught Red Handed, beverages, food, a silent auction, race car display and dunk tank. More than 240 hot-dogs and 240 hamburgers were served.
Each group, both nonprofits, received a check for $1,256 to help with their efforts.
Bandon Feeds the Hungry raises funds for the five main food assistance programs in Bandon, including Good Neighbors, Everyone At Table (EAT), Senior Meals, Coastal Harvest Gleaners and the Restoration Worship Center food bank.
Bandon Animal Rescue takes in strays and abandoned animals of any kind and feeds and cares for the animals until they can find appropriate adoptive homes for them.
The Barnetts are grateful to the community for their continued support. Billy Smoothboars restaurant is currently for sale, listed with Coastal Sotheby's International Realty, while the Barnett's look toward retirement.
"We do everything we can to give back," Dan said.
The Barnetts would like to thank Lee Taft, Dee Dee Craft-DuPre and Kristi Lynn Rigel from Bi-Coastal Media for broadcasting the event. Thanks also to the following people who either helped with or donated to the fundraiser: Pastries & Pizza, Cobbler's Bench, Broken Anchor, The Hair Club, Bandon Crossings, Bandon Baking Co., Coastal Mist, South Coast Septic, Hands & Tans, Big Wheel, Tony's Crab Shack, Currydale Farms, Western Beverage, Bigfoot Beverages, Day By Day Fitness, Gary Edmiston, McKay's Market, Face Rock Creamery, Kasey Crum, Russ Churchill, The Rolling Pin Bake and Brew, the Bussmanns, Second Street Gallery, Tom Williams, Hannah Robinson and Brody Montgomery.