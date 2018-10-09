COQUILLE - The Bear Cupboard is holding its third annual coat, blanket and sleeping bag and tarp drive for veterans, school-aged children and the homeless in the South Coast area. This year, Bear Cupboard organizers are adding new socks to their requests for the drive.
Bear Cupboard is an emergency food and clothing pantry located at the old Jefferson School, 790 W. 17th St., in Coquille. It is open every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and the first Tuesday of each month from 4-6 p.m.
Last year, Bandon and Coquille donated carloads full of gently worn and laundered and new coats for all ages as well as tents, tarps, 30 sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless and veterans, said Sally McSherry, one of the drive’s organizers.
“Please join us in our efforts to ensure no one is cold or wet this winter,” McSherry said. “It is a great time to go through closets to collect coats for all ages and blankets and camping gear for the homeless and veterans in the area. We accept all new and gently used clean items.”
Bandon donations can be made by calling McSherry at 541-347-9130 for pick-ups. In Coquille, drop donations off at The Sentinel newspaper, 61 E. First St. or call Gina at 541-297-0941.
This drive will run up to Thanksgiving, but school-age children and those sleeping outdoors are already asking, McSherry said.