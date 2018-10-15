BANDON - The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for higher than usual wave run-up and possible sneaker waves, which is in effect early Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
Breakers of 9 to 10 feet are expected. A combined moderate and long period swell will create waves with larger run-ups than usual with sneaker waves possible from 5 a.m. through 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Locations include west-facing beaches along the Oregon coast. South-facing beaches will see some higher run-up as well.
Waves with higher run-ups can surprise beach-goers, knock them off their feet and sweep them into the ocean. Large waves will also wash over jetties and rock outcroppings that normally stay dry.
People are advised to stay off of jetties, rocks and logs on the beaches and never turn their back on the ocean.
A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when threats such as sneaker waves and other hazards create life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.
View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD