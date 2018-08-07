COOS BAY — The Coos Bay Downtown Association is proud to bring you the 2018 Bay Area Fun Festival Parade downtown Sept. 15. The CBDA has selected the theme of “Imagine Your Adventure” as its parade theme. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate their entries in keeping with the theme. Best decorated entries will be eligible for prizes. The parade will start at 1 p.m. from 4th and Golden and travel through Downtown Coos Bay. Check in will start at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Second Street and Golden Avenue. Entries must be in place by noon for judging.
Applications for the Fun Festival Parade are now available. The parade application fee is $15 per entry. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of the flower baskets for the downtown area.
Interested parade participants can fill out an application available on the CBDA or Fun Festival websites www.coosbaydowntown.org or https://bayareafunfestival.com
For additional information, please call 541-266-9706.